Presidential polls: Sena announces support for NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced the party’s support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the post of president.

The Sena’s announcement comes as an additional support for the ruling BJP which has already received adequate backing from constituents of the NDA as well as non-NDA parties such as Biju Janata Dal and Telangana Rashtra Samiti to Kovind’s candidature.

The decision was announced by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray after a crucial 90-minute meeting with his senior party leaders at his Bandra home.

“We are supporting Ram Nathji’s candidature and our best wishes are with him,” Thackeray told a crowded media conference.

Thackeray said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was still his first choice for the post of president, but since the BJP picked Kovind as its candidate, Sena would lend its support.

The Sena’s decision comes two days after BJP chief Amit Shah visited Thackeray’s residence and had a brief chat with him.

(With agency inputs)