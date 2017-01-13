 Surgical strikes can be repeated if needed: Army chief Bipin Rawat | india-news | Hindustan Times
Surgical strikes can be repeated if needed: Army chief Bipin Rawat

india Updated: Jan 13, 2017 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Army chief General Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference in Delhi. (ANI Photo)

India’s surgical strikes along the de facto border with Pakistan in Kashmir can be repeated if the “situation warrants”, new Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said.

“We will do it again if needed,” said Rawat at a press conference in Delhi.

Indian soldiers carried out a series of lightning strikes in September 2016 along the Line of Control border after a militant attack at the Army’s Uri base in Kashmir. the strikes aimed at “neutralising the terrorists” had caused “multiple casualties”, according to Indian officials.

