Ten killed, 10 injured in explosion at Andhra fire cracker factory

Ten people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion inside a manufacturing unit for fire crackers at Porlukatta on the outskirts of Nellore town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place due to the negligence of one of the workers who might have thrown a half-burnt cigarette at the crackers dump., district superintendent of police Vishal Gunni said.

SPS Nellore district collector Revu Mutyala Raju and SP Gunni rushed to the spot to over the rescue operation.

Deputy chief minister (Home) N China Rajappa spoke to the district SP over phone and directed him to ensure better medical care to the injured.

He directed the SP to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report immediately.

The deputy CM also asked the district administration to crackdown on illegal cracker manufacturing units, if any.

Meanwhile, sources said the toll might go up as many suffered serious burns in the incident.