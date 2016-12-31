 Ten killed, 10 injured in explosion at Andhra fire cracker factory | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 31, 2016-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ten killed, 10 injured in explosion at Andhra fire cracker factory

india Updated: Dec 31, 2016 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Two people were killed in an explosion inside a manufacturing unit for fire crackers, in Andhra Pradesh. (Shutterstock/Representative image)

Ten people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion inside a manufacturing unit for fire crackers at Porlukatta on the outskirts of Nellore town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place due to the negligence of one of the workers who might have thrown a half-burnt cigarette at the crackers dump., district superintendent of police Vishal Gunni said.

SPS Nellore district collector Revu Mutyala Raju and SP Gunni rushed to the spot to over the rescue operation.

Deputy chief minister (Home) N China Rajappa spoke to the district SP over phone and directed him to ensure better medical care to the injured.

He directed the SP to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report immediately.

The deputy CM also asked the district administration to crackdown on illegal cracker manufacturing units, if any.

Meanwhile, sources said the toll might go up as many suffered serious burns in the incident.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<