BJP MLA threatens to behead those who try to stop Ram mandir construction

The BJP’s rabble rousing MLA from Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, known for incendiary rhetoric, has sparked off another controversy by declaring in public that he would behead those who opposed to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A video clipping of Raja Singh’s pronouncement on the occasion of Sri Ram Shobha Yatra procession on Ram Navami on April 5 has gone viral in social media.

“If there is anybody who has the guts to say he would stop the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, let him come forward. I challenge that I will behead him,” the BJP MLA, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, is heard saying in the clip.

He went on to say: “Until now, Uttar Pradesh had witnessed timid governments. Now, you have the powerful government (baap ki sarkaar). Nobody can stop construction of Ram mandir now. Ram sevaks from all parts of the country will descend on the UP to construct the temple. By next Ram Navami, we shall have the Ram mandir at Ayodhya.”

Without referring to the Muslim community leaders opposed to Ram Mandir, Singh said: “Let them come and touch our feet. We shall construct a mosque for them somewhere nearby.”

Controversies are not new to Raja Singh, who often lands the BJP leadership in trouble. In December 2015, he came in support of lynching of Mohmmad Akhlaq by some saffron elements at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. He even warned that there would be similar incident in Telangana, if cows were killed for beef.

In July 2016, Singh also justified thrashing of Dalits by cow vigilante groups at Una in Gujarat. He also condemned the media and political leaders who had criticised the assault on Dalits.

More recently, Raja Singh warned the CPI (M) leaders of dire consequences, if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed a public meeting at Nizam College grounds which falls under his constituency.

He vowed to stop Vijayan’s entry. Singh alleged that Kerala CM was a murderer of Hindus and responsible for attacks on the BJP and RSS activists in that state. Following his threat, the police were forced to shift the CPI (M) meeting venue to Saroornagar stadium on city outskirts.