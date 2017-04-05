With wheat crop standing, untimely rains worry farmers in Haryana

Untimely rains in several parts of Haryana since wee hours of Wednesday have rendered the farmers worrying across the state for their standing wheat crop.

Farmers in Rohtak and adjoining areas told HT that though the rains were scanty, it hit the standing wheat crop. Similar views of farmers came from Karnal and adjoining areas where too the wheat crop was soon to be harvested.

However, Jagraj Dandi, joint director, agriculture department, Haryana, said even though rains were reported from different parts of the state, there was no loss reported from anywhere so far. This year, wheat has been sown in over 25 lakh hectare in the state. He agreed that the wheat crop was yet to be harvested in most areas.

Mercury falls

The maximum temperature of district Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Rohtak settled to a little down after two days of light shower.

The temperature of Hisar was noted as 37.6 degree Celsius which earlier touched 39.0 degree Celsius about two degree Celsius down. The minimum temperature settled to 17.5 degree Celsius, according to meteorological department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (CCSHAU).

Dr Raj Singh, head of Agriculture and Meteorology department, CCSHAU said, “Due Western Disturbance shower noticed at some part of Haryana. The temperature will rise this week. Due to light shower there is no problem witnessed on crop which is ready to reap.”