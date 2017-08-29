 Virat Kohli’s cute way to celebrate Sri Lanka win with Mohammed Shami’s daughter | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India 2017

Virat Kohli’s cute way to celebrate Sri Lanka win with Mohammed Shami’s daughter

Mohammed Shami shared an adorable video of his daughter dancing with Virat Kohli to celebrate their dominance in Sri Lanka.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Aug 29, 2017 14:26 IST
Ht Correspondent
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team sealed the ODI series against Sri Lanka with a win in Pallekele.
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team sealed the ODI series against Sri Lanka with a win in Pallekele.(AFP)

The Indian cricket team continued their domination in Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win over the hosts in third game of the five match ODI series and skipper Virat Kohli celebrated it with a dance, partnering with Mohammed Shami’s daughter on the dance floor.

READ | Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni steer India to ODI series win vs Sri Lanka: See video

The video shows Shami’s two-year old daughter Aairah break a leg alongside Kohli, as the duo danced to Lou Bega’s hit song ‘I got a girl.’

READ | India v Sri Lanka: Post crowd violence in Pallekele, ICC seeks security assurance

His tweet that reads; “Aairah dance with virat after 3-0 victory,” has already been liked over 12,000 times since it was posted 16 hours ago.

Kohli has previously showed of his moves with Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers his teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are some of the best reactions:

