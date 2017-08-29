Virat Kohli’s cute way to celebrate Sri Lanka win with Mohammed Shami’s daughter

The Indian cricket team continued their domination in Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win over the hosts in third game of the five match ODI series and skipper Virat Kohli celebrated it with a dance, partnering with Mohammed Shami’s daughter on the dance floor.

READ | Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni steer India to ODI series win vs Sri Lanka: See video

The video shows Shami’s two-year old daughter Aairah break a leg alongside Kohli, as the duo danced to Lou Bega’s hit song ‘I got a girl.’

READ | India v Sri Lanka: Post crowd violence in Pallekele, ICC seeks security assurance

His tweet that reads; “Aairah dance with virat after 3-0 victory,” has already been liked over 12,000 times since it was posted 16 hours ago.

Kohli has previously showed of his moves with Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers his teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are some of the best reactions:

This is adorable 😍😍😍 — Aishwarya S (@Minti5461) August 28, 2017

awww so cutee — Ananya sharma (@sharma20april) August 29, 2017

This is the most adorable thing on the internet today.. he's never aggressive off the Field.. such an amazing person you are #Viratkohli — blazing_star (@Shubhanshibadon) August 29, 2017