Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2017-18, live football score

Chennaiyin FC begin their Indian Super League 2017/18 campaign in Chennai on Saturday as they host FC Goa in their opening clash. The two sides had famously met in the controversial final of the tournament in 2015, which Chennaiyin had won 3-2. Catch live score of Indian Super League 2017-18, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa football match, here. (ISL 2017-18 FULL COVERAGE)

5:15 PM IST: Jeje Lalpekhlua, who will be key to Chennaiyin’s chances today, stated in a pre-match interview that he would like to score as much as possible. Will he be able to against this Goa side? We’ll find out in a few, as kick-off is minutes away now.

5:00 PM IST: Baoringdao Bodo, who has been named in Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI today, will make history by becoming the youngest player to play in the ISL.

4:45 PM IST: The last time these two sides faced off at Chennai, the hosts ran out 2-0 winners. Will history repeat itself today? We will find out in 45 minutes.

4:30 PM IST: Bengaluru FC will be making their ISL debut later today. Find out all you need to know about the two-time I-League champions here. The first game of the day between Chennaiyin and Goa will kick off in an hour’s time.

4:20 PM IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League encounter between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa!

Ahead of the game, both Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory and FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera sounded upbeat about their preparations, saying that pre-season had been very good and the players were looking forward to the first game.

Gregory, who has taken over from Italian Marco Materazzi, said the team had prepared well and would put up a good show while stressing the importance to start well.

Sergio Lobera said he was looking forward to the new season after the good pre-season and added he was happy with the overall composition of the team.

The Spaniard said it was important for the players to play a style of football that was best suited to them and would bring the results.