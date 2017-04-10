IPL 2017: AB De Villiers stars on comeback for Royal Challengers Bangalore, strikes 22nd half-century

The whole of Indore beamed with anticipation on Monday to see Chris Gayle reach 10,000 runs in T20s. Instead they stood witness entertaining yet resolute 34-ball half-century by AB de Villiers, who replaced the Jamaican in Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up against Kings XI Punjab. (LIVE BLOG) (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

He ultimately ended with a 46-ball 89 that was laced with three fours and a staggering nine sixes. (LIVE SCORECARD)

This was the South African’s first match of the 2017 edition and he took no time to come to his elements. De Villiers, who has recovered from a back injury, hit two fours and four sixes en route to scoring his 22nd fifty of the IPL.

De Villiers came in at No. 3 after Bangalore captain Shane Watson departed in the first over itself. The explosive batsman started the proceedings with a four off Sandeep Sharma in the first ball he faced. He went after Mohit Sharma in the next over with a six.

Wickets kept falling for Punjab at the other end but de Villiers looked solid.

After the quick dismissals of Vishnu Vinod and Kedar Jadhav, with Bangalore struggling at 22/3, de Villiers changed gears. With Mandeep Singh at the other end, he waited for the loose ball to go for the boundaries.

The duo kept the scoreboard ticking with singles as de Villiers got set. They were involved in a 46-run stand. Mandeep departed in the 14th over but De Villiers stayed on.

He took the singles, hit Varun Aaron and Marcus Stoinis for sixes to reached his half-century in the 17th over.