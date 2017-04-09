Live cricket score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017, T20: Rashid Khan strikes thrice

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to notch their second straight win of their Indian Premier League 2017 campaign against Gujarat Lions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. Defending champions SRH had beaten last year’s finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the season. Jason Roy gave Gujarat Lions a rollicking start but Rashid Khan took three wickets in three overs to peg them back. Catch full cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions here. (IPL FULL COVERAGE | LIVE SCORECARD)

5.02 pm IST: Two boundaries off Moises Henriques now. Smith looking to counter-attack. GL 84/4 in 12.3 overs.

5.00 pm IST: Nice way to finish a superb spell. Sharp turn, Dinesh Karthik plays it watchfully. Gujarat Lions 75/4 after 12 overs. Karthik 19, Smith 10. Rashid Khan 4-0-19-3.

4.58 pm IST: Rashid Khan back. Huge lbw appeal against Smith but umpire says no.

4.55 pm IST: Finally a boundary. Dwayne Smith places it through covers. Some relief for Gujarat. Gujarat Lions 68/4 after 11 overs. Smith 7, Karthik 15.

4.53 pm IST: Rashid Khan held back for one over. Ben Cutting in the attack now.

4.51 pm IST: Bipul Sharma doing a nice job at tying up one end. Gujarat Lions 60/4 after 10 overs. Karthik 13, Dwayne Smith 1.

4.46 pm IST: OUT! Raina gone, lbw Rashid Khan 5. GL 57/4 in 9 overs. Third wicket for Rashid Khan.

4.41 pm IST: Gujarat Lions 54/3 after 8 overs. Dinesh Karthik 9, Suresh Raina 4.

4.40 pm IST: What an IPL this has been for Rashid Khan so far! Two wickets in the last match against RCB and he has already got two more here.

4.38 pm IST: Gujarat Lions 46/3 after 7 overs. Suresh Raina 3, Dinesh Karthik 2.

4.32 pm IST: OUT! The Afghan strikes again! Finch trapped leg-before to a straighter one from Rashid Khan. GL 42/3 in 6.2 overs.

4.25 pm IST: OUT! Jason Roy gone for 31! Dhawan claims his catch at midwicket. Third umpire gives him out after long deliberations on whether the ball touched the ground. Gujarat Lions 37/2 in 5.2 overs.

4.21 pm IST: Dropped! Raina dropped by Warner at slip. Touch chance though.

4.20 pm IST: McCullum OUT! Rashid Khan strikes. McCullum lbw Khan 5. Gujarat Lions 35/1 in 4.5 overs.

4.19 pm IST: Rashid Khan in the attack.

4.18 pm IST: Brendon McCullum understandably subdued, given Jason’s form right now. If he joins the party, SRH could be in real trouble.

4.17 pm IST: Gujarat Lions 32/0 after 4 overs. Jason Roy 28, Brendon McCullum 3.

4.14 pm IST: Jason Roy in punishing mood. Pulled Ashish Nehra towards midwicket boundary.

4.11 pm IST: Two Fours from Roy. First one was too short from Bipul. Roy came down the track next ball and lifted Bipul over mid-on. Gujarat Lions 25/0 after 3 overs. Roy 22, McCullum 3.

4.09 pm IST: Good over for Gujarat. 13/1 after 2 overs. Roy 11, McCullum 2.

4.07 pm IST: Another four! This time through covers. Roy made space for himself and placed it through covers.

4.06 pm IST: WHAM! FOUR! Jason Roy comes down the track and pulls Bhuvi over his head for the first four of their innings.

4.05 pm IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end now.

4.03 pm IST: GL 3/1 after first over. Roy 2, McCullum 1.

4.01 pm IST: SRH plans clear. They don’t want to give Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum any pace to play around with.

4.00 pm IST: Jason Roy to take strike. Surprise surprise. Sunrisers start with spin, Bipul Sharma!

3.55 pm IST: A few minutes from start. This should be a run feast considering the top-order batsmen in both sides.

3.53 pm IST: Basil Thampi is a Kerala pacer who was bought for Rs 85 lakh.

3.46 pm IST: Tejas Baroka, 21, is yet to play senior-level cricket. He is leg-spinner from Delhi.

3. 44 pm IST: Unchanged Sunrisers Hyderabad XI. Gujarat Lions have left out Shadab Jakati and Manpreet Gony and taken pacer Basil Thampi and leg-spinner Tejas Baroka.

03:33 pm IST: Here are the playing XI of both teams:

GL: Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina(c), Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Dwayne Smith, Praveen Kumar, Basil Thampi, Tejas Baroka, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik

SRH: David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha(wk), Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra

03:30 pm IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl.

03:25 PM IST: GL must consider playing James Faulkner ahead of Dwayne Smith. Handy with the bat and can chip in with crucial wickets.

03:20 pm IST: Toss in 10 minutes.

03:19 pm IST: SRH, the defending champions, started off from where they left last season. Riding on Yuvraj Singh’s blistering fifty, they defeated Virat Kohli-less RCB by 35 runs. On the other hand, GL suffered a thrashing 10-wicket loss to KKR, courtesy ‘Lynn-sanity’.

03:15 pm IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2017 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions.

Gujarat Lions suffered a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match, and will look to bounce back from the defeat against SRH. (SCHEDULE)

GL will need to improve their bowling performance from their last match to have a chance of winning against the holders, to whom they had sustained defeats in all their three matches last season. (RESULTS)

SRH, meanwhile, will be quietly confident after their opening day exploits, which saw Indian veterans Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan play key roles in a 35-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.