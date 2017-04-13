Virat Kohli fit for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2017 tie

Virat Kohli, who missed the first three games of the 2017 Indian Premier League due to a shoulder injury, has been declared fit and will be available for selection in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next game against Mumbai Indians on April 14.

Kohli, who sustained the shoulder injury during the third Test against Australia in Ranchi, missed the Dharamsala Test and did not play in the first three games of the 2017 edition against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab.

Great session today with the best in the world. Progress going well & on course to come back soon & entertain everyone. ✌️🔝 #WoundedWarrior pic.twitter.com/h6IRCW7eWf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 6, 2017

The BCCI issued a statement which stated that the medical team had confirmed that the Indian skipper had undergone rehabilitation and had regained match fitness.

The Indian cricket board had released a statement on Tuesday by saying that Kohli would be assessed by the board’s medical team in the second week of the league to determine if he was ready to play.

Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now 💪✌️😃. 14th April ⏳ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Kohli himself announced that he would only return to action if he felt that he was 120 per cent fit. A couple of days back, he had uploaded a video of himself lifting weights over his head to indicate his return to fitness and also let his fans know when they would see him in action.

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be aiming to bounce back after suffering a heavy loss to Kings XI Punjab in their second game at the Holkar stadium in Indore. The match saw the comeback of AB de Villiers, who had missed the first two games due to a back injury.