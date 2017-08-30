Kolkata teenager commits suicide after watching horror film

A class 11 student from a south Kolkata school allegedly committed suicide after watching a horror film, police said on Tuesday, citing the family members.

“Srijan Chowdhury, 17, a student of class 11 from South Point School allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in south Kolkata’s Kalighat area. His body was recovered on Monday night and has been sent for autopsy,” said an officer from Kalighat police station.

According to the family members, Chowdhury, who was visibly depressed over the past few days, started behaving strange after watching the horror film with his friends.

“My son looked unmindful and disturbed after watching the film. We asked him what was wrong but he did not tell anything. We never imagined he would take such a step,” his mother said.

The body of Chowdhury was found hanging from the ceiling of his room when they broke down the door after not getting any response from him for a long time, she added.

Police said they have seized the boy’s mobile phone and would be quizzing the friends who accompanied him to the theatre. They are also awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.