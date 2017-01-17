Chinese company to manage solid waste of Lucknow

Solid waste management of the city would go to a Chinese company soon. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to replace Jyoti Envirotech – the company responsible for door to door collection of waste in 62 wards and operation of solid waste plant at Shivri village – with a Chinese giant, Ecogreen.

The civic body was not satisfied with the work of Jyoti Envirotech as it was not able to run the solid waste plant properly. The city produces around 1,500 metric tonnes of solid, waste but the company was able to treat only 200 to 400 metric tonnes waste. It was also not able to perform its duty of door to door waste collection properly and did not pay salaries of employees on time. As a result, the staff went on strike for 20 days in the period when Lucknow was battling dengue and other infectious diseases.

Recently too, its employees went on strike for over a month.

On the other hand, Jyoti Envirotech had taken a loan of Rs 25 crore from a bank, which the company was not able to pay. On the recommendations of this bank LMC agreed to replace Jyoti Envirotech with Ecogreen, said additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava.

However, this will take around 120 days, during which the landfill site of Shivri village would be transferred to Ecogreen. The company would modify the site with its own investment.

Municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh said, “The city requires a professional set-up for its solid waste management and we hope that Ecogreen will be able to work professionally in the days to come.”

Read more| Gurgaon: Waste piles at Bandhwari plant shrink after experts’ intervention