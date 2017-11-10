Man who pushed his 4 daughters out of moving train goes off police radar

Iddu Mian, 42, accused of pushing his four daughters from a moving train in Sitapur on October 23, has managed to stay off the radar of the UP government Railway Police (GRP) team for the last 17 days.

What more, it has been 10 days since the team got any fresh input on his location. His last location was found in Jammu.

“His mobile location was last tracked in Jammu on October 30. Since then the police team has no clue of his movement. We are not sure whether he is in Jammu or moved to some other place,” said Ashish Kumar Verma, station officer of GRP (Lakhmipur Kheri), who is investigating the case.

Verma said the mobile number through which the police team was tracking his location through electronic surveillance is now switched off. “He has not used any new number from his original phone set perhaps because he got the inkling that his mobile phone is under surveillance,” said the cop.

“May be he has purchased a new SIM card and phone set. He could not be tracked until and unless he uses the new mobile number to contact any of his relatives. It is like searching a needle in haystack,” he added.

Even before switching off his old mobile number, Iddu Mian had managed to dodge the police team multiple times by changing his location before the investigators could catch hold of him. Moreover, nobody in the police team can identify Iddu Mian properly as only his passport size photograph is available, which is very old and faded.

Iddu Mian, who worked as labourer in Jammu for past many years, had pushed off his four of the five minor daughters from moving Kamakhya-Katra Express while travelling along with them and his wife, Afreena Khatoon, 36, from Bettiah, Bihar to Jammu. He along with wife and daughters boarded the train from Bettiah on the night of October 22 and he pushed off his daughters at different locations while crossing Sitapur on the intervening night of October 23 and 24.

He reportedly threw them when his wife was sleeping.

The three daughters, Rabina Khatoon, 12, Algun Khatoon, 9, Shamina, 4, were found injured lying alongside the railway track.

While Algun and Shamina have been discharged, Rabina is still recuperating at Lucknow’s KGMU hospital.

The fourth daughter, Muniya, 7, succumbed to injuries. The fifth daughter, Sehjadi alias Haseena, 2, was saved as her mother fortunately woke up and started questioning about her other daughters. The accused also threatened to throw his wife and youngest daughter following which she did not raise alarm even after coming to know about the fate of four daughters.