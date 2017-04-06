No private practice, CM warns government doctors

A day after ordering FIR against government school teachers for taking private tuitions, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned government doctors to abstain from private practice and appealed to medical students to dedicate at least two years to the service of rural people after completing MBBS.

“I have seen doctors taking salary from medical colleges and working in private hospitals. What kind of a situation is this? Kahan gayee naitikta (where are the morals?),” said the chief minister while addressing the gathering of doctor at the King George’s Medical University after dedicating to public 56 ventilators at Selby Hall.

Pointing to the poor condition of health centres (CHCs and PHCs), the CM appealed to students to spare at least two years post their MBBS to serve rural people. “The government makes rules but if such an effort comes from within it would bring a change in the condition of medical services,” he said.

Giving examples of cases against doctors, the CM said that with commission being drawn for prescribing costly tests, people think doctors have turned into butchers for minting money. “At times doctors surround a patient like a gang,” he said, hinting at the growing cases of doctor-patient affray.

The doctors welcomed the statement of the chief minister to check private practice. “The statement holds importance as a doctor’s duty is to work for the benefit of the patient and not chase money,” said Dr Sandip Tiwari, senior faculty KGMU.

The CM said that there was a need for 5 lakh new doctors to extend medical service to the last man in the queue in the country and it was a collective responsibility.

“Don’t refuse treatment to the poor. Money never goes with anyone but the prayers of a poor man do,” he said, adding dawa (medicine), dua (prayers) and daya (sympathy) were three components of good treatment and half the work was done if the doctor spoke well to his patient.

Without taking any name, the chief minister took a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government, saying the Gorakhpur medical college that had sanctioned the posts of 95 doctors had only 45, as the good ones were transferred to Saifai. Also, there were plans to shift more to Kannauj medical college. In return, Gorakhpur got a modern slaughterhouse from the previous government. But now the prime minister had given Gorakhpur an AIIMS.

After a presentation by KGMU vice chancellor Prof Ravi Kant, the chief minister said that the government would find ways to fill up vacant posts, because the same procedure through the service commission would take 10 years. He said a special act would be introduced if required.

“Affiliating all colleges to one medical university will bring uniformity and ensure quality education. We have already stated about 25 more medical colleges in our manifesto, as well as 6 AIIMS, for which one way is to upgrade existing medical institutes and district hospitals,” he said, pointing out the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) troubling people in the eastern part of the state.

“I have seen that the perception of the public has changed towards doctors in the past few years. When I led a campaign against criminals in support of a doctor of Gorakhpur a few years ago, there was grand public backing but it diminished considerably in the second such case and in the third case there was hardly any public as people felt doctors simply minted money and behaved like butchers,” he said.

