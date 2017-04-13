Private schools in Uttar Pradesh asked to submit fee structure within 15 days

The new government in the state, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has asked all the private schools to submit details of the fees charged from students, payments made to teachers and other infrastructure details to education department within 15 days.

They have also been asked to submit details of all other allowances charged from students and give information regarding any commercial activity taking place on school campuses.

District inspector of schools (DIoS) Umesh Tripathi circulated this letter to school managements during a meeting of school principals and representatives of private schools held at the office of district magistrate on Wednesday.

Also present on the occasion was representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who questioned the schools about the heavy fees and other allowances being charged by them.

Why ABVP men? While the meeting was called by DIoS to discuss fee structure of private schools, the presence of representatives of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in it was a surprise factor.

To top it all, the ABVP men were allowed to question the school representatives about the heavy fees and other allowances being charged by them.

The schools insisted that while they would not have mind the presence of parents or any other stakeholders, ABVP, with no locus on the issue, should not have been allowed to question private schools.

The ABVP activists, in association with parents association, have been staging a protest on schools charging exorbitant fees, for quite some time now.

The school representatives present in the meeting suggested that schools across the state be divided in various categories depending on their infrastructure and learning levels and fee structures be decided according to that.

Presenting their point, the school representatives said, “The government had issued an order in 1990 that the private schools pay salaries equivalent to government scales. In order to ensure a good infrastructure and allow salary hikes annually for teachers, the schools have no other option but to charge from students.”

Quoting the government expenditure per child in government schools, Rishi Khanna, representative from City Montessori School said, “The government spends around Rs 2300 per child in a month. This is exclusive of the mid day meal. The government has tax payers’ money, but the private schools have to charge it from students.”

Representative from Raj Kumar Academy against whom FIR was lodged for allowing sale of books raised their issue during the meeting.

