Uttar Pradesh: Two e-courts set to start functioning from August 21

Giving a fillip to digital working, two paperless e-courts are all set to be inaugurated on Saturday (August 19). One such court each will start functioning from Allahabad and Lucknow from August 21. Madan B Lokur, judge, Supreme Court and in charge, e-committee, Supreme Court, will inaugurate the e-court at Allahabad. The e-court at Lucknow will be inaugurated over a video link simultaneously.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, justice Dilip Gupta, a high court judge and also chairman of Computer Committee of the Allahabad high court, said all preparations had been completed with regard to the start of the two e-courts.

Justice Gupta said initially three jurisdictions had been identified for the e-courts namely company matters, revisions under Section 115 of the civil procedure code (CPC) and transfer applications under Section 24 of the CPC. Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and justice Vivek Chaudhary, both high court judges and members of the Computer Committee of the high court, are to preside over the e-courts at Allahabad and Lucknow respectively.

Justice Gupta informed that the e-courts will use digitized case records thereby curtailing human resource required to maintain files. The e-courts will have an electronic case list, known as e-case list, before the presiding judge. To make the first two e-courts functional, approximately 5000 case files have already been digitised.