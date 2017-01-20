 New plane, old route: The Crew review by Sarit Ray | movie reviews | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

New plane, old route: The Crew review by Sarit Ray

movie reviews Updated: Jan 20, 2017 17:02 IST
Sarit Ray
Sarit Ray
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The Crew is the first Russian film in 10 years to get a commercial release in India, but it’s nothing to write home about.

THE CREW (Russian; dubbed)

Direction: Nikolay Lebedev

Actors: Danila Kozlovsky, Agne Grudyte, Vladimir Mashkov

Rating: 2 / 5

I watched the first day, first show of The Crew in an empty theatre. It’s the first Russian film (a blockbuster at that) in 10 years to get a commercial release in India, and it’s telling how little noise there has been around it.

The Crew is a remake of a 1979 film by the same title. That, too, was popular. It’s that sort of a genre. Planes, explosions, volcanoes, earthquakes, and good-looking people saving the day make for entertaining cinema. That’s something even Russia and America can agree on.

Perhaps to help us relate, names have been tweaked: so, Alexandra is Sandra (Agne Grudyte), and Alexey Guchshin is Alex McCoy (Danila Kozlovsky). But that can only go so far. The English dubbing — often dispassionate and monotonous — takes a fair bit of drama away.

With disaster movies, the formula is straightforward: keep things simple, blow things up a lot. This one is a little more ambitious, so you end up waiting for disaster to actually strike.

A rebellious pilot must save the day when a volcano threatens to wipe out an island. Yup, it’s not believable, but it’s still kind of fun.

The first hour invests in personal lives. There’s a father-teenage son conflict. There’s a hint of feminism: Sandra is independent, a pilot senior to our hero, Alex, and able to tell him off for his shouty chauvinism. Oddly, Alex seems the least fleshed-out: he’s more Maverick from Top Gun than commercial pilot at heart. And his disregard for authority gets him fired from his job as a cargo pilot.

Naturally, when he joins a commercial airline as a trainee, his instructor tells him off for his stunts. That is, until, while flying an empty plane to Asia, they get a distress call from a volcanic island where there’s been an earthquake. The instructor — so far a stickler for the rule book — has had a change of heart, and off they go, primary cast in tow.

Thereafter, it’s one act of daredevilry after another: Drive through lava. Get a jet to take off on a burning strip. Perform mid-air stunts. Fly through a storm. Run out of fuel.

As recipes for action films go, this is a freakshake.

Suspension of disbelief is called upon as all but their rescue plane is blown up. And Alex takes a bus out to rescue locals. Where’s the military? Who knows.

As predictable as The Crew might be, you see why it works. The special effects are Hollywood-grade, high-budget. The 3D (there isn’t a regular option) is passable.

But you know what’s not Hollywood? The set piece where ground control always lets out a collective cheer when something goes right is totally missing. The Russians just absorb the moment quietly. It feels more real.

Watch the trailer for The Crew here

tags

more from movie-reviews

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<