Work on Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai may start in 60 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now has roughly 60 days to allow work to be started on the Bal Thackeray Memorial, to be constructed at the Mayor’s Bungalow near Shivaji Park.

A meeting was held between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, island city guardian minister Subhash Desai, and municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Friday evening, to discuss the procedure for fast forwarding work on the memorial.

Two points were discussed — a change in the reservation marking of the Mayor Bungalow plot selected for the memorial — set at 60 days, and a clearance from the state government, according to sources.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Subhash Desai said, “Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray received a briefing from the Municipal Commissioner regarding progress on the work for the memorial. The committee set up for the memorial wants to conduct a meeting, and asked for a briefing from the commissioner prior to that. A timeline for constructing the memorial will be decided in the meeting.” The committee headed by Uddhav Thackeray, consists of Subhash Desai, Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan, architect Shashi Prabhu, and Ajoy Mehta as ex-officio member is to meet soon, Desai said.