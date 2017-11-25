21-year-old gangraped in Chandigarh: Victim identifies arrested main accused

The 21-year-old gangrape survivor identified the accused autorickshaw driver, who was arrested on Friday on allegations of raping her along with two other accomplices on November 17, in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The accused, Mohammed Irfan (29), hails from Uttar Pradesh, is the father four children, two of them girls.

Sources said the test identification parade of the accused was done on Saturday morning. As per procedure, during the identification parade, the accused is identified by the victim in front of a magistrate. For this the accused was send to judicial custody after his arrest late Friday night after producing him before the magistrate.

“The test identification parade has been done and woman has identified the accused,” said Naseeb Singh, SHO of the Sector 36 police station where the FIR was lodged.

The police now will move the application for production warrants of the accused Irfan and then seek his remand to trace his two other accomplices.

Irfan was staying in Zirakpur and had alleged that his accomplices in the gangrape were Garib and Poppu, who are absconding. They too belong to Uttar Pradesh and lived in the same locality as Irfan, the arrested accused said.

Teams have gone raid their native place. Irfan and his two accomplices had allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman who hails from Dehradun on November 17. The rape survivor had boarded the shared autorickshaw at 7.45pm that day after attending her first stenography class in Sector 37, Chandigarh. There were two male passengers already in the three-wheeler.

Instead of taking the woman to Mohali, where she stays as a paying guest, the driver headed towards Sector 42, on the pretext of refuelling the auto-rickshaw. Later, he drove her to a jungle opposite the petrol station where all three took turns raping her. An hour later, the two men on a motorcycle spotted the woman crying on the roadside. She told them about the crime, following which they informed the police at 9pm.