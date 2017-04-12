Against ban on Pakistani artists, happy to invite them to Punjab: CM Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday that he is not in favour of a ban on Pakistani artists. He added that he would be happy to invite them to Punjab and also love to visit Pakistan again.

“It is time to mend fences and make friends with Pakistan,” he said, urging New Delhi to be wary of China on the other border. Amarinder was speaking on the ‘Off the Cuff’ TV show by Shekhar Gupta in Delhi.

There has been an undeclared ban of sorts on Pakistanis working particularly in the Indian film industry, with politicians issuing threats and producers vowing not to work with those from across the border.

Watch | Aroosa Alam on Capt Amarinder Singh, India-Pak relations, and love for yoga

Mahira Khan from Pakistan with Shahrukh Khan in Raees. (YouTube)

Fawad Khan is among Pakistani actors who have worked in Bollywood. He has been part of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and has also co-starred with Sonam Kapoor. (HT FIle Photo)

Read more