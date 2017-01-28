RSS to step up drive to check infiltration, conversion in Eastern India

Right wing Hindu nationalist group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) is all set to step up its drive to check religious conversion of Hindus in Eastern India, with a special focus on Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam. The outfit had also decided to reconvert those who had converted their religion under their special homecoming program called ‘Ghar Wapsi’.

The decisions were taken at the RSS eastern regional meet being held in Jharkhand’s steel city, Jamshedpur. Around 200 RSS leaders of Bihar and Jharkhand are attending the meet being convened by the outfit chief Mohan Bhagwat. The regional meeting will continue till August 29.

Though media is disallowed from attending the closed door meeting, HT has learned from sources in the outfit that the RSS chief has expressed concern over the speedy pace of conversion of Hindus in a planned manner in Eastern India.

“East is a concern for us. We have to step up our activities by adding more and more people in the mission and defeat the forces that are working hard on weakening the nation,” the source said quoting the RSS chief.

Sources said the meeting has also decided to form squads to check infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims in India. Members strongly condemned the political support being given to the infiltrators in few Eastern Indian states.

Earlier on January 26, after unfurling the national flag, the RSS chief asked workers and a select group of students to live up to the spirit of the national flag and do some introspection on whether we are fulfilling our duties towards the nation.

“Year after year hoisting the national flag we tend to forget its significance. We forget sacrifices of people who have laid down their supreme sacrifices for the country. We may not have got the opportunity to die for the motherland but we should learn to live for the independence for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives.”