Aramm 2 will be more powerful and hard-hitting, says producer

Nayanthara will return as Madhivadhani in the sequel to her latest Tamil outing Aramm, according to producer K Rajesh. Following the tremendous response to the film from all quarters, the makers have decided to work on a sequel and it is said to be even more powerful and hard-hitting. Directed by Gopi Nainar, the film follows events in one day in the life of a district collector, played by Nayanthara and gives audiences the view of our flawed system through the eyes of a 4-year-old girl.

“Plan is definitely on to make a sequel. Aramm 2 will be even more powerful and hard-hitting. Nayanthara will reprise her own role,” Rajesh said. However, director Gopi has said that he still has no plans for a sequel as of now. Despite having a dull start at the box-office on Friday, Aramm picked up steam over the weekend, thanks to overall positive word-of-mouth and Nayanthara’s theatre visit. Known to rarely promote her films, Nayanthara decided to meet and greet her fans across select theatres in Chennai. Her visit brought audiences to cinemas and they lapped up the film.

In the film, Nayanthara plays fierce collector who has to deal with a life and death situation in a village. Talking about her role, Gopi had told Hindustan Times. “I believe we’ve successfully broken her usual image and I’m sure audiences will like her in this new avatar. When I pitched the story and explained that she plays a collector, she visualized how she has to look in the film. I was really impressed with her level of involvement.” Did that involvement at any point become interference, considering she has a star and can easily call the shots? “Never. Once she commits to a project, she totally surrenders herself to the director and the script. She will deliver what is needed and I can proudly say in the case of Aramm, she pushed herself to the edge.”

