Baahubali 2: Here’s how SS Rajamouli wants to wean Indian viewers off Hollywood

Dozens of animators work into the night in India’s southern city of Hyderabad, fuelled by caffeine and huddled over computer screens in a darkened studio to put the finishing touches on India’s biggest and most ambitious film.

The makers of Baahubali 2 hope its top-notch visual effects will wean Indian audiences from Hollywood blockbusters, enticing them with the magical kingdoms, rampaging armies and towering palaces of a home-grown fantasy epic.

“If art was easy, everybody would do it,” said Pete Draper, co-founder of Makuta VFX, which is stitching the film’s live-action scenes together with computer-generated imagery.

“Every single shot has its own challenges. Working hours right now are crazy. We are finishing daily at 4 am.”

Agencies that closely track the box office say Baahubali 2 is the most highly awaited Indian film of the decade. But the competition for Spider-Man and other movie franchises from overseas isn’t coming from Bollywood.

Baahubali 2’s visual effects are expected to be better than Baahubali: The Beginning.

When it opened in cinemas in 2015, dubbed versions of Baahubali: The Beginning, made in the Telugu language widely spoken in India’s southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, resonated with audiences nationwide.

It used computer-generated imagery to depict ancient kingdoms and bloody wars in a quintessentially Indian battle of good versus evil.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli aims to do even better when the next installment is released on April 28.

Inspired by Hollywood epics such as Ben Hur and The Ten Commandments when growing up, Rajamouli wanted to create a tentpole franchise that delivered a memorable movie experience.

But younger audiences were looking to Hollywood franchises such as The Fast and the Furious, and the superheroes of the Marvel and DC Comics universe for the big-screen thrills Indian cinema was unable to provide.

“They have heavy budgets, they have huge star casts and huge studios backing them,” Rajamouli, 43, said in an interview in Hyderabad, his home city.

Baahubali franchises uses computer-generated imagery to depict ancient kingdoms and bloody wars in a quintessentially Indian battle of good versus evil.

“But if we make 10% of it in an Indian context, with our stories, our heroes and heroines... we can easily compete.”

Visual effects head Draper was at the sprawling movie set every day of filming to make sure location shots and actors’ movements synchronised with CGI-enhanced rendering onscreen.

By day, the half-built palace, an arena, the torso of a statue and a stone temple flanked by blue screens don’t look sufficiently formidable, so the team of nearly 80 animators has been given the task of fleshing out the heft and detail.

Baahubali 2 releases on April 28.

To keep down production costs on a budget of $67 million, work on the CGI-heavy movie was distributed among 35 studios across continents.

“We didn’t have any studio backing us. Raising capital was a challenge,” said Prasad Devineni, one of the producers.

If all goes well, a record-breaking run for Baahubali 2 would be a wake-up call for Bollywood, where cinema attendance has halved from a decade ago.

In 2016, Indian box-office collections fell to Rs 99 billion ($1.5 billion), down from Rs 101 billion a year earlier.

Bollywood, reliant on a tried-and-tested formula of romances and masala thrillers, has failed to develop its own big-ticket franchises, piggy-backing instead on Baahubali, with top producer Karan Johar marketing the movie in Hindi this month.

With a spinoff TV series, an animated offering for Amazon videostreaming, a comic book and a possible third film in the works, Baahubali could lure back Indian audiences.

“It has shown us the way -- how to market, build euphoria around it,” said Rajkumar Akella, India managing director at global box-office tracker comScore.

The makers always envisaged the film as a franchise, with many narratives branching off its storyline, to hook the maximum number of viewers later. “Our audiences might be watching English films, or Hollywood films, and getting used to them, but the blood doesn’t change, the DNA doesn’t change,” said Rajamouli.

Follow @htshowbiz for more