IND vs WI, LIVE score, 5th T20I: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru; Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes comeback in series decider
IND vs WI, 5th T20I, Live updates: Catch all the latest action from the series-decider in Bengaluru.
IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India are all set to take on the West Indies in the final T20I of the five-match series at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru. This match is very important for both teams, as it acts as the decider of the series that is now level at 2-2. A loss in this game would mean Shreyas Iyer and his team will lose the series. The biggest talking point coming into this match is the fact that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad after a gap of 4 years, after Arshdeep Singh, who suffered a shoulder blow in the 4th T20I. India will also look to restrict Shai Hope, who has been on a golden run on this tour, scoring two hundreds in the series alone....Read More
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comeback loading?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad after four years for the final T20I in Bengaluru. He has been added Arshdeep Singh, after the left-arm pacer suffered a blow to his shoulder while batting in the 4th T20I. With the series hanging in the balance, the question is whether the veteran will be handed a comeback.
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as India take on West Indies in the final match of the five-game T20I series. Follow our blog for the all the latest updates, insights and live score in this must-win game for India.