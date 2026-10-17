IND vs WI, LIVE score, 5th T20I: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru; Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes comeback in series decider

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has earned a call-up to the India side after 4 years

IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India are all set to take on the West Indies in the final T20I of the five-match series at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru. This match is very important for both teams, as it acts as the decider of the series that is now level at 2-2. A loss in this game would mean Shreyas Iyer and his team will lose the series. The biggest talking point coming into this match is the fact that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad after a gap of 4 years, after Arshdeep Singh, who suffered a shoulder blow in the 4th T20I. India will also look to restrict Shai Hope, who has been on a golden run on this tour, scoring two hundreds in the series alone.

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