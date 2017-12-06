Shruti Haasan, rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale attend Aadhav, Vinodhnie reception. See photos

Looks like actor Shruti Haasan might soon walk down the aisle after the much-talked about wedding of another South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kamal Haasan’s pretty daughter has been making a quite a few public appearances with her rumoured boyfriend, Michael Corsale, most recent being their presence at the wedding reception of actor/director Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhinie.

Instagram has pictures of the pretty actor posing with Michael, dressed for the occasion.

Gorgeous looking Shruti with her friend Michael at the wedding reception of Aadhav Kannadasan & Vinodhnie earlier on. #shrutihaasan #kollywood #tollywood A post shared by South Times (@southtimes) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:41am PST

According to Times of India, early in December, Shruti’s mother, actor Sarika, met Michael. The trio was spotted at Mumbai airport and, from the look of it, they seem like a happy family.

In July this year, Shruti and Michael were photographed at Mumbai airport for the first time. According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, Michael has come to Mumbai to spend some time with Shruti since their hectic schedules left them with little time for romance.

#shrutihaasan #kamalhaasan #michaelcorsale #wedding #actress #bollywoodactress #tollywoodactress @shrutzhaasan @kamalhaasanofficial A post shared by Filmy Focus (@filmyfocus) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

The next day, the duo was seen attending the screening of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raag Desh in Mumbai.

Michael is a London-based actor, currently attached to a theatre group called Deep Diving Men. He has graduated from the famous Drama Centre London, reports India Today.

She is currently working on her dad’s project, Sabash Naidu.

💕 Dad & Daughter lovely moments at #AadhavWedsVinodhnie wedding #AadhavKannadhasan #KamalHaasan #ShrutiHaasan 💕 A post shared by Happy Sharing By Dks (@happysharingbydks) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

Earlier in the year, Shruti had walked out of C Sundar’s ambitious new film Sanghamitra. She had been roped in to play a fierce warrior queen in Sanghamitra and she even underwent special training in sword-fighting in London, before exiting the project owing to unforeseen circumstances.

