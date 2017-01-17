Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra or Monalisa, who should be voted out?

The last nominations of Bigg Boss season 10 was held Monday evening and Bhojpuri actor Monalisa opted to nominate herself to ensure that Manu Punjabi received his parcel.

That leaves Mona and TV actor Rohan Mehra in the danger zone to be eliminated this week. As the channel seeks votes for your favourite contestant, we run a poll where you can vote for the participant you want out of the show.

Monalisa



Her equation with Manu Punjabi is wonderful and that should help her stay on. However, she opted to be nominated this week - a second time in her Bigg Boss journey. Should that be reason enough for her to be out of the game already?

Rohan Mehra



TV actor Rohan Mehra led a rather calm journey inside the house until Om Swamiji triggered his anger. Soon, we saw him having altercations with ‘friend' Lopamudra Raut. Will he stay in the game to fight it out?

