Monalisa hits back: My marriage to Vikrant on Bigg Boss was not fake

Although viewers of the reality show Bigg Boss loved watching Monalisa’s marriage to long-time beau Vikrant Singh Rajput, there are rumours doing the rounds that the couple was offered money by the makers to do it. In fact, Karan Johar, who came on the show, said he’d sign a film deal with Monalisa, and even that would last longer than the marriage.

Although now evicted from the house, Monalisa is hurt by the insinuation. “It’s painful to see that people still think that our marriage is fake. It isn’t. For any girl, marriage is a big thing. We were planning to get married, but things were just not falling in place,” she says.

Monalisa is a popular Bhojpuri actor, who recently got married in the Bigg Boss house.

When asked about Johar’s comment, she says, “I don’t know when he said this. I can’t comment unless I watch the episode. But he did congratulate me on my new journey. Salman Khan also said so many nice things to me. I am thankful to Bigg Boss for everything.”

Antara aka Monalisa, who’s looking forward to her honeymoon outside India, will now plan her reception, to be held in Mumbai, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh (Vikrant’s birthplace). She will also visit her family in Kolkata.

Read more

Ask her who she thinks may win Bigg Boss 10 and Monalisa adds with a smile, “Given an option I would have chosen myself as the winner. This time you can’t really say who will win the show because all of them are playing so well.”

Next, Monalisa will start completing her pending Bhojpuri films. She is also keen on doing both Bollywood and television. “If the role is satisfactory enough then I am open to every medium. I would also want to do Bengali films. Let’s see what offers I get. I am keeping my fingers crossed,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more