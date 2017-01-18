 Raees on Kapil Sharma Show: See pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin | tv | Hindustan Times
Raees on Kapil Sharma Show: See pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin

tv Updated: Jan 18, 2017 14:12 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shah Rukh Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show.(Twitter/SRKUniverse)

TV star Kapil Sharma will have yet another blockbuster episode this weekend when he hosts Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting their upcoming film Raees.

The episode was recently shot and the internet is already flooded with pictures of the stars having fun on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a Gujarati bootlegger in Raees that stars Nawazuddin as a cop. The film is set to release on January 26.

<