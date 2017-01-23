The Kapil Sharma Show: Watch Baba Ramdev imitate a juicer-mixer

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev made an appearance on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday night’s episode. He had a few laughs, quite a bit of fun and in between all that, managed to teach Kapil and his crew some cool yoga moves.

He did some mayurasanas (planks) and sirshasanas (headstands) but the craziest of them was when Navjot Singh Sidhu asked him to churn his stomach. Kapil joked about it and said that Baba ji doesn’t even require a juicer-mixer to make lassi.

Ramdev even talked about the time he was in Los Angeles and a woman approached him and said ‘Main aapko apna sab kuch dena chahti hu (I wan’t to give you my everything)’. Watch the clip:

You can watch the entire episode here:

