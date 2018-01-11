Shah Rukh Khan to be feted at World Economic Forum 2018

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards — as part of the World Economic Forum’s 48th Annual Meeting here later this month — for his leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India.

Actor-director Cate Blanchett and singer Elton John are the other awardees this year, according to the official website of the World Economic Forum.

“Each of them in their own way has taken action to uphold human dignity,” read the statement.

Shah Rukh is being feted as he is a founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

He has also been responsible for the creation of specialized children’s hospital wards and has supported childcare centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Expressing gratitude for being chosen for the honour, Shah Rukh tweeted on Thursday: “Thank you for this honour. I consider my work with these heroic and beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity and purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies and reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion.”

The 24th Annual Crystal Awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding artistes who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.

The awards ceremony will take place on January 22, at the launch of the annual meeting.

This year’s World Economic Forum will have the first Indian Prime Minister participating since 1997, with Narendra Modi slated to address the plenary session of the prestigious global business meet.