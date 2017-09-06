‘Wrong and cruel’: Critics slam DACA scrapping, as 800,000 face deportation

As US President Donald Trump claimed to possess “great heart” and “great love” for undocumented immigrants facing deportation because of his administration rescinding their Obama-era protection, critics slammed the decision as “wrong” and “cruel”, as his predecessor Barack Obama had called it.

Claiming to be on their side, Trump sought to transfer their fate into the hands of Congress, which has failed to find a way multiple times in the past, and told reporters, “I have a love for these people, and hopefully now, Congress will be able to help them and do it properly.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an order passed by former US President Obama in 2012, preventing deportation of undocumented immigrants brought here as children. It called the regulation unconstitutional.

Defending his order, Obama had said that “to target these young people is wrong because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating, because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and contribute to the country we love.”

To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement: https://t.co/TCxZdld7L4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2017

“And it is cruel,” he added, to leave them facing deportation.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg used almost the same language: “This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it.”

An estimated 800,000 people have received DACA protection in the five years since it was instituted, including nearly 8,000 from India, according to the US customs and immigration services, and an additional 14,000 who were eligible, says the Migration Policy Institute, which tracks immigration.

UP TO CONGRESS NOW

All of them face deportation unless Congress is able find a way to address the situation, which it has failed to before, mostly owing to opposition from immigration hawks in the Republican Party.

Lawmakers have six months before the exemptions granted under the 2012 order run out, on March 5, 2018. Trump called for a bipartisan effort to “address immigration reform”, but added, with an eye firmly on his political base, “in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country first”.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Under fire, Trump has managed to put the responsibility for dreamers — as DACA immigrants are also called — at the doorsteps of Congress, which faced appeals from all around to do something, including the bipartisan duo of senators Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and Lindsey Graham, a Republican.

Graham said he was hopeful of a better outcome this time. “The reason I think it will get done now is that the leadership of the Republican Party, including the President, realises it’s good for the country economically and otherwise,” he told reporters at a news conference with Durbin.

The Trump administration is also like to face legal challenges for its DACA decision. Washington state attorney general, Bob Ferguson, who had successfully sued the President’s first travel ban, has said he will be filing a challenge. And so has the President’s home state, New York.