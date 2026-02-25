Tredence unveils AI unit to target India's $65-billion GCC market

Tredence, a global provider of data analytics and AI solutions, has announced the launch of a dedicated business unit aimed at transforming global capability centres into strategic innovation engines. Rakesh Sancheti, chief growth officer at Tredence. (Handout)

The move, revealed during the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2026, seeks to capitalise on India’s rapidly expanding $65 billion GCC ecosystem.

As multinational corporations look beyond traditional back-office execution, Tredence’s new practice focuses on shifting these centres toward “decision intelligence” mandates. The unit will target GCCs seeking outcome-focused partnerships rather than conventional managed services.

Scaling Innovation through AI The initiative is backed by Tredence’s AI Innovation Studio, a group dedicated to building specialised analytics accelerators and Agentic AI frameworks. By deploying industry-specific solutions, the firm aims to provide GCCs with a measurable return on investment while scaling toward enterprise-wide transformation.

“Our new GCC business unit integrates deep domain expertise and maturity-aligned partnership models to help centers scale innovation with confidence,” said Rakesh Sancheti, chief growth officer at Tredence. The goal, according to him, is to transform these hubs from “passive data custodians” into “strategic architects of global growth”.

Specialised Service Pillars The new business unit centres on four core areas designed to address varying levels of digital maturity:

AI Centre of Excellence: A “design-build-operate” model to help centres establish dedicated AI capabilities.

A “design-build-operate” model to help centres establish dedicated AI capabilities. Insights-as-a-Service: Utilising the “Milky Way” platform, which features AI agents acting as expert analysts to reduce costs by up to 50%.

Utilising the “Milky Way” platform, which features AI agents acting as expert analysts to reduce costs by up to 50%. Platform Engineering: Building cloud-native, AI-powered decision platforms to amplify productivity.

Building cloud-native, AI-powered decision platforms to amplify productivity. AI-Led Process Reengineering: Reimagining end-to-end operating models for future-ready scale. The launch comes as Tredence continues to expand its footprint across sectors including retail, healthcare, and industrials.

Headquartered in Bengaluru with a global workforce of over 4,200 employees, Tredence counts Microsoft Corp., Google Cloud, and Databricks as partners. The new unit is a bet on the maturing role of Indian GCCs in the global corporate hierarchy.