Academic Publishing Has Become a Racket

Academic publishing is perhaps the only industry where customers provide the product, perform quality control, then pay to buy back what they created. Scientists write the papers and review them for journals, then their universities pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for access to the research their faculty produced.

It’s a racket so audacious that if you pitched it as a business model, investors would laugh you out of the room. Yet for decades this scheme has siphoned billions from research budgets.

Now the National Institutes of Health is asking whether it should keep paying. The NIH is exploring options ranging from capping publication fees at $2,000 per article to eliminating them. With $47 billion in research funding under its control, NIH holds enough leverage to reshape the academic publishing ecosystem.

Publishers Springer Nature and Elsevier and report profit margins of 28% and 38%, respectively. They charge scientists thousands to publish work funded by taxpayers, then charge the taxpayers for access. NIH grants alone hemorrhage $240 million to $280 million annually to these gatekeepers. Nonprofit scientific societies have become addicted to the scheme, defending paywalls that fund their conferences while denying millions of people access to research.

The scandal runs deeper than money. Academia has engineered its own absurdity: tens of thousands of journals peddle “peer reviewed” stamps, yet careers live or die by Nature and Science. These prestige journals manufacture scarcity like luxury brands—limiting slots, not predicting impact. Science becomes a lottery where tenure is the prize, truth an afterthought.

Scientists aren’t merely victims, they’re accomplices. They desperately feed the machine, trading replication for reputation, discovery for job security. The credential “peer reviewed” matters more than the reviews themselves. Editorial benediction has replaced the scientific method. Papers become “truth” by masthead, not by surviving scrutiny.

Which makes academic publishers’ cynicism almost perfect: They monetize a dysfunction they didn’t invent. Their defense—that they ensure quality through peer review—adds insult to injury. Scientists review free; publishers forward emails. For this service, they extract enough from NIH to fund thousands of postdocs.

The system is so broken that science often advances faster without it. In 2023, when researchers claimed they had achieved room-temperature superconductivity—a potential revolution in computing and energy—they posted findings on public servers. Within hours, physicists worldwide were testing. Labs from Berkeley to Beijing shared data in real time. What would have taken years under traditional publishing unfolded with radical transparency. The claims were debunked in three weeks, not three years.

That’s the difference between science as discovery and science as credentialing. When knowledge flows freely, errors die quickly and breakthroughs spread instantly.

Some of us have already made the leap. At Arcadia Science, a biotechnology company, we publish everything immediately, openly. Real peer review happens in public, where any expert can contribute. Our work gets tested, challenged, and built on in real time.

The NIH can make this the norm, not the exception. Its inquiry represents the first serious threat to the status quo. But capping fees isn’t enough. The institutes should demand zero tolerance for publication fees on taxpayer-funded research. Alternatives exist: preprint servers, public peer review, data repositories. Redirect the millions from publishers to these systems.

Half-measures won’t break this cartel. The NIH should end the shakedown. Science depends on it.

Ms. Avasthi is chief science officer of Arcadia Science.