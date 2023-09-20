Trudeau triggers divide in Canada's Indian diaspora without evidence

By making unsubstantiated allegations against India for June 19 targeted killing of proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has weaponized the radical Sikhs against their parent country and polarized the Indian diaspora in Canada for political motives.

Even if India provides the proof that it has nothing to do with Nijjar killing, PM Justin Trudeau has already done the damage.

The manifestation of Trudeau’s toxic allegations against the Indian intelligence agency is that pro-Khalistan groups will stage protests outside Indian diplomatic missions in Canada on September 25 by targeting the Indian national flag as well as nationalist Indians within that country. The Indian diplomats posted in Canada will be threatened and targeted and any nationalist Indian could face harassment and manhandling after being branded as a RAW agent by the Sikh radicals.

Using Canadian propaganda media for spreading allegations against India, Trudeau has politically positioned himself as darling of pro-Khalistani elements within his country and his statements against India will further empower their illegal actions and strengthen their status within the Sikh diaspora. It is quite evident that Canada will continue to provide shelter to anti-India Sikh radicals and this episode will further deepen the divide within the Indian diaspora abroad and for that PM Trudeau is to be squarely blamed as no amount of truth from the Indian side will change the perception of the Sikh community. This is one of the biggest damages inflicted by the cavalier PM of Canada. But this is not all.

With news reports indicating the concerns of Five Eyes over killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, it is quite evident that PM Trudeau has instigated the other four Eyes, particularly US against India on the issue. This has far reaching consequences as the killing of terrorist Nijjar will be a rallying point for Anglo-Saxon bloc to come together against India and will become a major leverage point against the Modi government. If the news reports that Trudeau wanted the Five Eyes to issue a joint statement on the Nijjar killing on the side-lines of the G-20 summit, then PM Trudeau has clearly identified India as an adversary and will push the other countries in the west to do so. This could mean a break in sharing of intelligence, counter-terrorism operations and a divide within the QUAD. Simply put, PM Trudeau is trying to succeed in an area where Pakistan has tried for the past seven decades but has not succeeded. And for the past decades, Pakistan is trying to fish in the same troubled waters by bringing the radical Sikhs and jihadists together against India.

While PM Trudeau has shrilled the pitch over Nijjar killing to strengthen his vote bank, he has also tried to divide India-West cooperation with the real winner being a belligerent China in the Indo-Pacific and against Taiwan. He has conveniently refused to take action against pro-Khalistan elements taking shelter in Canada. Here is the list of Khalistan radicals taking shelter in Canada:

1. Arshdeep Singh Dala of Khalistan Tiger Force. Stays in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

2. Satinderjit Singh Brar aka Goldy Brar. Stays in Canada with a valid Indian passport till 2026.

3. Snover Dhillion. Stays in Ontario.

4. Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge. Stays in BC, Canada.

5. Gurjit Singh Cheema of Khalistan Liberation Front. Stays in Toronto.

6. Gurjinder Singh Pannu. Stays in Toronto.

7. Gurpreet Singh of KLF. Stays in Surrey, Canada.

8. Tehal Singh of ISYF. Stays in Toronto.

9. Malkeet Singh Fauji of ISYF. Stays in Surrey. Canada.

10. Manvir Singh Duhra of ISYF. Stays in BC, Canada

11.Parvkar Singh Dulai aka Pary Dulai of ISYF. Stays in Surrey, Canada.

12.Moninder Singh Bijal of KTF. Stays in Vancouver, Canada.

13.Bhagat Singh Brar akak Bhaggu Brar of ISYF. Stays in Toronto.

14.Satinder Pal Singhh Gill of ISYF. Stays in Vancouver, Canada.

15.Sulinder Singh Virk. Stays in Brampton , Canada.

16.Manveer Singh of KLF. Stays in Toronto, Canada.

17.Lakhbir Singh aka Landa. Stays in Canada.

18.Sukhdul Singh aka Sukh Duneke. Stays in Ontario.

19.Harpreet Singh. Stays in Brampton, Canada.

20.Sundeep Singh aka Suny aka Tiger. Stays in BC, Canada.

21.Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal of KTF. Stays in Surrey, Canada.

This list along with full dossiers has been shared with all the Five Eyes at an individual level as well as at the institutional level but no action has been taken by the Trudeau government. But the Canadian leader has intentionally triggered a divide in the diaspora for political gains. Even if he cannot prove the allegation, he has already done the damage and come out in support of terrorists based in his country.

