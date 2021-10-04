Oli’s nationalism, Prachanda’s insecurity and the Hindu politics of India, Nepal

Eventually, Nepal went with secularism, but they adopted an interesting definition, a sort of halfway house: Article 4 of the Constitution provides for ‘religious and cultural freedom, along with the protection of religion and customs practised from ancient times’. This is a reference to ‘sanatana dharma’. The Constitution also imposed penalties for proselytization activities and declared the cow as the national animal.

Ranjit Rae served as India’s ambassador to Nepal during a crucial time, when the country witnessed a devastating earthquake and promulgated its Constitution in 2015. He also served as joint secretary, in charge of Nepal, at the ministry of external affairs, playing a key role in the beginnings of the peace process which saw parliamentary parties and Maoists come together against an autocratic monarchy in 2005. He was, in some senses, present as an actor both at the origins and culmination of Nepal’s political transition.

In his just released book, Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal ties, Rae brings his lived experience as well as a deep grasp of structural realities that shape the relationship. HT Premium offers exclusive extracts from the book, as Rae describes Nepal’s most prominent communist leaders, KP Oli and Prachanda, and answers a question that has been a source of key puzzle — does India want Nepal to turn into a Hindu State again?

The evolution of KP Oli

Further, Oli’s strategy to play the anti-India nationalism card and his overtures to China did not sit well with India.

The insecurity of Prachanda

Does India want a Hindu State in Nepal?

Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal ties

