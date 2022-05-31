The story of India’s shifting trading partners and patterns

In services exports (2021-22), India set a new record beating the previous high of $213.2 billion in 2019-20. Also, services exports hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March 2022. Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors in services exports in the financial year.

However, in services trade, India has a surplus. According to official data, India's services exports in 2021-22 showed a year-on-year growth of 23.42% at $254.35 billion. Imports grew by about 25% at around $147 billion giving a favourable trade balance of $107.4 billion.

While India’s mercantile exports showed an impressive 44.58% year-on-year growth in 2021-22 at $421.9 billion, the country has a huge trade deficit because of growing imports. India’s imports have jumped over 55.3% in 2021-22 at $612.6 billion that leaves a deficit of whopping about $191 billion in the year.

The country's top five imports in 2021-22 are crude oil ($159.3 billion), petroleum products ($51.7 billion), gold ($46.16 billion), coal and coke ($41.78 billion), pearls, precious and semi-precious stones ($39.93 billion) and electronic components ($9.02 billion), according to official data.

India’s top five mercantile export items in 2021-22 are refined petroleum products ($88.75 billion), pearls, precious and semi-precious stones ($35.14 billion), iron and steel ($28.2 billion), drug formulations and biologicals ($23.9 billion), gold and other precious metal jewellery ($11.06 billion) and aluminium and its products ($3.12 billion).

Top five countries of import in the financial year are China ($120.69 billion), UAE ($56.95 billion), the US ($55.39 billion), Saudi Arabia ($45.82 billion) and Iraq ($42.4 billion).

According to official data, India’s top five export destinations in 2021-22 include the US ($96.4 billion), UAE ($36 billion), China ($25.4 billion), Bangladesh ($21.25 billion) and Netherland ($16.99 billion).

Data show that the US has been India’s top mercantile export destination in the last three financial years while China took the third position in two of the three financial years (2021-22 and 2019-20). In 2020-21, China had surpassed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at $21.19 billion because of low demand for goods from the UAE during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. That year, India’s exports to UAE was $16.7 billion.

In 2019-20 India-US trade topped at $88.9 billion while China came number two at $81.9 billion.

In 2020-21, the trade with the US dropped below China due to supply chain disruptions. While India’s bilateral trade with the US crossed $80.5 billion, trade with China was more at $86.4 billion, the official data showed.

According to the commerce ministry data, the India-US trade in 2021-22 crossed $151.84 billion compared to its bilateral trade with China at $146.08 billion in the financial year.

New Delhi : The United States (US) has been India’s top mercantile trade partner since 2018-19. Barring 2020-21, when China surpassed the US as India’s top trade partner mainly because of the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and global supply chain disruptions, America is India’s biggest trade partner with the balance of trade in the favour of New Delhi.

Chart 1 (2021-22) + Chart 2 (2020-21) + Chart 3 (2019-20):

Export: Top 5 countries 2021-2022 Import: Top 5 countries 2021-2022 Country Export in $ mn Country Import in $ mn United States 96,449.28 China 1,20,696 United Arab Emirates 36,048.37 United Arab Emirates 56,955 China 25,390.67 United States 55,391 Bangladesh 21,252.76 Saudi Arabia 45,818 The Netherlands 16,997.18 Iraq 42,392

Total Trade (2021-2022) (Import+Export) $ mn United States: 1,51,840.28 China: 1,46,086.67

Export: Top 5 countries 2020-21 Import: Top 5 countries 2020-21 Country Export in $ mn Country Import in $ mn United States 51,632.85 China 65,212 China 21,188.72 United States 28,888 United Arab Emirates 16,679.58 United Arab Emirates 26,624 Hong Kong 10,162.40 Switzerland 18,231 Bangladesh 9,691.71 Saudi Arabia 16,167

Total Trade: 2020-21 (Import+Export) $ mn United States: 80,520.85 China: 86,400.72

Export: Top 5 countries (2019-20) Import: Top 5 countries (2019-20) Country Export in $ mn Country Import in $ mn United States 53,108.63 China 65,261 United Arab Emirates 28,853.77 United States 35,821 China 16,614.32 United Arab Emirates 30,266 Hong Kong 10,967.12 Saudi Arabia 26,857 Singapore 8,922.74 Iraq 23,740