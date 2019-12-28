e-paper
A wide array of artworks from across the country

24 artists, eight sculptors and 16 painters are displaying their artworks through a group show, ‘Contemplative 24*7’ in the Capital.

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:24 IST
Art speaks what words fail to explain. It bends ideas that otherwise are seen as a straight line. “Contemplative 24*7”, a group art exhibition in the capital, displaying art works and sculptures by various artists is a right place for escaping the reality into the world of art and culture. Artists from all over the country are gathering here to exhibit their inspirations, thoughts, cultures and beliefs through their art.

Speaking about the exhibition, Nawal Kishore, one of the organisers and artists, says, “People from different states in the country are coming to exhibit their art works. Through their works, 24 artists are trying to bring their culture, values and belief to the audience. The exhibition wants to bring out diversity in art from different parts of the country. It will a conjunction of different art media.”

Realistic, semi-realistic, abstract, monochrome and polychrome are few of the art forms that will be displayed in the exhibition. Talking about her art work, Ritu Chopra, an artist from Noida says, “I have been engaged in trekking in the Himalayas for over 25 years. My paintings are based upon my actual wondering in the high passes and meadows; they illustrate my perceptions and experiences. My work portrays the everlasting grandeur of the Himalayan peaks and their connection with mysticism ingrained within the region.”

Shubda Bhosal, another artist from Pune, says, “Using a mixed medium of oil on canvas and acrylic on canvas, I have portrayed today’s women as busy bees in a bee hive. Through my painting, I want to draw a contrast between the two to show the amount of hard work women of today’s world do.” Being a senior artist with more than 40 years of experience, she says, “I have used my freedom in art to experiment with various art forms, colours and textures. Along with my husband, I have organized various art camps all over the country.”

Kanu Patel, an artist from Gujarat, says, “The theme of my paintings is Masks. It shows the series of how a human being unveils the various masks he puts on in front of the society. I have also talked about the persona of art in the Indian and the western culture. And I have tried to show the spirituality of Indian philosophy; the unmasking of humans.”

Catch it live
  • What: Contemplative 24 x 7 group art exhibition
  • Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Art Gallery, Mandi House
  • When: January 8 to January 14
  • Timings: 11am – 7pm
  • Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Violet Line

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

