Home / Art and Culture / ‘Art is therapy’: Richa Chadha treats theatre lovers with ‘magic’ clips of Chaplin Concert from El Gouna Film Festival

‘Art is therapy’: Richa Chadha treats theatre lovers with ‘magic’ clips of Chaplin Concert from El Gouna Film Festival

Decked up to slay at the red carpet with bae Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha attended the screening of ‘a hundred year old film, Chaplin’s The Kid, with live orchestra providing the background score’ and theatre lovers can’t keep calm

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:31 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Richa Chadha shares 'magic' clips of Chaplin Concert from El Gouna Film Festival
Richa Chadha shares ‘magic’ clips of Chaplin Concert from El Gouna Film Festival(Instagram/therichachadha)
         

Putting all speculations to rest over her flood of exotic pictures from Egypt, Panga star Richa Chadha recently revealed that she was “not vacationing”, instead “amidst screenings, meetings, ceremonies”, in short – a work trip with bae Ali Fazal. Decked up to slay at the red carpet, Richa was seen attending the Chaplin Concert at the fourth edition of El Gouna Film Festival.

However, what particularly got fans of art excited was the screening of Chaplin’s The Kid , a hundred year old film which Richa watched with a live orchestra and theatre lovers could not keep calm after she shared brief clips from the event. Taking to her social media handles, Richa called it “magic” and treated theatre fans on the Internet with a sneak peek into the concert.

She captioned the video, “Thank you for this beautiful experience @elgounafilmfestivalofficial ! We watched a film that is a 100 years old with live music...MAGIC! (sic).” She added, “Thank you Charlie Chaplin... If only we’d told more stories of softer men, men who held orphans with love...the world would have turned out very different. ❤️With peak nostalgia and gratitude... Sigh ! Art is therapy. Thank you my new friend @bushraofficial for having me ! ❤️❤️❤️@andreayi (sic).”

 

Richa walked down the red carpet on Friday evening in a hot pink pantsuit while Ali looked dapper in all black.

 

Taking place in the marvelous resort town of El Gouna located on the Red Sea, Egypt, the fourth edition of El Gouna Film Festival is being held from October 23 to October 31, 2020. The mission of this cultural exchange is to showcase a wide variety of films for a passionate and knowledgeable audience and foster better communication between cultures through the art of filmmaking. The festival strives to be a catalyst for the development of cinema in the Arab world.

