Iconic art deco bracelet from Cartier’s Tutti Frutti collection to be auctioned at Sotheby’s.

art-and-culture

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:16 IST

A magnificent ‘Tutti-Frutti’ Bracelet from the house of Cartier is all set to go under the hammer at a Sotheby’s single-lot online auction from 24th to 28th April 2020.

The iconic art deco bracelet by Cartier is an artful arrangement of the diamonds and enamel that makes it covetable. The almost century-old creation is sought-after by jewellery connoisseurs and is estimated at $600/800,000.

The Tutti Frutti collection by Cartier is a joyous celebrations of texture, form and colour, which is coveted today as icons of the Art Deco era. The artful arrangement of carved coloured stones and diamonds, together with the precise application of black enamel, uniquely illustrate the marriage between Eastern and Western influences on Art Deco jewelry design.

Catharine Becket, Sotheby’s Head of Magnificent Jewels in New York, commented: “In recent weeks, collectors worldwide have participated enthusiastically in our online jewelry sales, and we look forward to presenting a piece of jewelry history in this innovative sales format. While Art Deco designs have long-enchanted jewelry lovers, Tutti Frutti pieces reign supreme among connoisseurs. The present exquisite example is sure to captivate collectors worldwide.”

ALSO READ: Letters from my Grandfather: Francesca Cartier Brickell on her earliest memory of a Cartier jewellery, the India link and how she keeps the family story alive

Cartier produced Tutti Frutti jewels in a variety of forms, with bracelets widely regarded as the most desirable. All pieces share the hallmark of Moghul-cut coloured stones - but each piece is unique. The present example is distinguished by the vibrancy of its gemstones, predominated by rubies, and by the lines of black enamel, applied to just one side, in an echo of the organic asymmetry of the carved gems. The bracelet returns to a more traditional Art Deco aesthetic with its pavé-set diamond clasp, highlighted by onyx triangles and chevron-shaped closures.

Sotheby’s has a distinguished and successful history of selling Tutti Frutti jewels by Cartier. In 1991, Daisy Fellowes’ Collier Hindou achieved $2.7 million, establishing the world auction record for any Tutti Frutti jewel by Cartier. In December 2014, a Platinum, Coloured Stone, Diamond and Enamel ‘Tutti Frutti’ Bracelet by Cartier circa 1928, from the Collection of Evelyn H. Lauder - sold to Benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation - achieved $2.2 million. This remains the auction record for any bracelet from the collection by Cartier.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter