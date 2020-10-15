e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Legendary Malayalam poet and Padmashri awardee Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94

Legendary Malayalam poet and Padmashri awardee Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94

Legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, who was presented the Jnanpith Award three weeks ago at his home, passes away at 94 after undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Thrissur (Kerala) [India]
Legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94
Legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94(Twitter/HKupdate)
         

Renowned Malayalam poet, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away on Thursday morning in Thrissur. He was 94.

Namboothiri was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments.

Namboothiri, who had won the 55th Jnanpith Award last year, had won many awards including Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards and Ezhuthachan Puraskaram. He was honoured with Padmashri in 2017.

He has penned many poems in Malayalam and ‘Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam’ (Epic of the 20th Century) one of his major works, is regarded amongst the first modernist poems in Malayalam.

Former Union Minister Dr Subhash Bhamre took to social media and expressed his condolences on the demise of the legend. “Deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of Jnanpith recipient, social reformer, a writer and an ardent follower of Gandhi Ji, Shri. Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri. My sincere condolences to his family and friends,” he wrote.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram, also remembered the poet and wrote on social media, “On September 24, the legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was presented the Jnanpith Award at home since he was too unwell to collect it personally. Three weeks later, the great writer has passed away. His words live on. Om shanti!”

Namboothiri, born in Palakkad, is a poet known for his lucid style and has penned many essays.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In