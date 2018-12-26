New painting exhibition celebrates the natural beauty of Shimla, Rajasthan

Canvases showing how nature transforms from one season to the other, are currently on view at this exhibition in the Capital, called Seasonal Splendour, a solo show by artist Kishore Sahu. The exhibition depicts a world away from the blanket of cold the country is currently wrapped in. Sahu, a former student of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Khairagarh, sits freely conversing with the visitors at the show. Asked why he chose nature — more specifically trees — for his acrylic works, the 40-year-old artist says that he simply is in love with trees.

“Trees and nature are my muse. Even though we don’t get to see lush greenery a lot, a simple white flower blooming on a field’s periphery, or big trees I can see from windows, are enough for me to paint,” the artist explains.

Catch it live What: Seasonal Splendour

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

On till: December 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Violet Line

Sahu’s work -- mystic, tree-lined landscapes -- are a melange of colours. Some, he says, represent Shimla’s beauty, while the others depict Rajasthan’s pink-orange ambience. His earlier works were more representational, with each natural element like creepers, branches and falling leaves, standing out. But Sahu’s more recent works tend to merge what he sees and experiences, evident in a blend of blurring fog and trees’ canopies. Ever since he started exhibiting in 2009, Sahu has participated in a number of group shows, including in Bhopal’s Bharat Bhavan, Delhi’s India Habitat Centre and Lalit Kala Akademi, and Beijing’s International Art Biennale.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 11:58 IST