4 forts you need to visit in Rajasthan apart from Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace

The palaces and forts of Rajasthan are the main attractions for people from around the world who come there. Several of these ancient forts have been maintained very well and are magnificent to look at and quite an experience to visit. With everyone talking about Priyanka Chopra’s grand wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, we thought we would take you through some of the forts in Rajasthan which you should definitely go to.

Amer Fort, Jaipur

Built on top of a hill, the Amer Fort is magnificent and humongous. When setting out to explore this place, remember it would take you the entire morning and afternoon to explore. It has gorgeous entrances and offers spectacular views of the city.

The light and sound show which takes place at Amer Fort is certainly worth a watch. By the way, the Hindi show is narrated by Amitabh Bachchan.

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur

Located near the Aravalli hills, Nahargarh Fort provides a spectacular view of Jaipur and its architectural stretch. The beautiful fort was built in 1734 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. The fort also houses Madhavendra Bhavan, a luxurious spot for luxury and it is also surrounded by temples, gardens and exquisite design in terms of architecture with influences from Rajputs, Mughal and European sensibilities.

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

The Mehrangarh Fort has stunning rooms bedecked with mirrors and various hues. If you are a fan of art or history, you shall certainly appreciate the Mehrangarh Fort. The café inside ensures that you can take a break while exploring it and take time to refresh yourselves. Definitely check out Chamunda Temple inside the fort, from where you can get a magical view of all the blue buildings of Jodhpur, also known as the Blue City.

Chittor Fort, Chittorgarh

Easily one of the biggest forts in Rajasthan, this fort was Mewar’s capital at one point of time. Make sure you visit the Padmini Palace and the Meera Temple which are situated within the fort.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 17:55 IST