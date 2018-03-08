Odisha Parba, second edition: Fest will highlight culture, glorious past of the eastern state

With traditional dances and music, colourful art and delicious fare, the Odisha Parba is all set to return on March 9 in the national capital for a bigger, better second edition.

Celebrating Odisha, the three-day annual fest will highlight the culture, traditions and glorious past of the eastern state — individuals and incidents that played a major role in the Indian freedom struggle — at the India Gate lawns in Delhi.

Sidhartha Pradhan, president of the Odia Samaj, says, “This time we are highlighting Paika Bidroha, the first armed rebellion against the British East India Company in 1804. The Paikas were bravehearts who fought daringly against the oppression of British forces. And I believe, each Odia is a Paika in spirit and zeal.”

The entrance gate will be in the shape of Dola Bimana, a common sight in Odisha during the festival of Holi.

There are several new features this year, including painting competitions and art workshops by Odia artists.

“Also, this time, the number of food stalls has been increased from 25 to 80. There are delicacies from every nook and corner of the state. The street food of Cuttack, Berhampur and western Odisha, delicious non-veg items, the Odia thali and Odia paan are some of the special offerings,” says Pradhan.

The food court will be designed like a fort, reflecting the ambience of Baarah Maasi Tera Parba, which reflects Odisha’s passion for festivals in one calendar year.

There will also be a live band performance, Chhau dance, Sambalpuri folk dance, fashion show and more to ensure that visitors have a fun weekend.

Catch it live What: Odisha Parba

Where: India Gate lawns, New Delhi

When: March 9 to 11

Timing: March 9 (4pm onwards) March 10 and 11 (12pm onwards)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on Yellow Line

