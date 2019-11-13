e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Rare portrait of teenage Mozart to be auctioned in Paris

The oil-on-canvas portrait depicts a 13-year-old Mozart playing a harpsichord in front of a score and wearing a white wig and a red frock coat.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Workers install a portrait due to be sold at auction by Christie's on November 27 which depicts composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as a teenager, painted in January 1770, and attributed to Veronese master Gaimbettino Cignaroli, in Paris, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers install a portrait due to be sold at auction by Christie's on November 27 which depicts composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as a teenager, painted in January 1770, and attributed to Veronese master Gaimbettino Cignaroli, in Paris, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann(REUTERS)
         


A rare portrait of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be sold by British auction house Christie’s on Nov. 27 in Paris at an estimated price of between 800,000 euros and 1.2 million euros ($882,000-$1.32 million).

The artwork, one of four portraits painted during the composer’s lifetime and still part of a private collection, was painted in 1770. It has been attributed to Italian painter Giambettino Cignaroli.

“It is one of the very rare paintings for which we know about the history since the beginning,” Astrid Centner-d’Oultremont, head of the Old Masters department at Christie’s Paris, told Reuters TV in an interview.

The oil-on-canvas portrait depicts a 13-year-old Mozart playing a harpsichord in front of a score and wearing a white wig and a red frock coat.

At the time of the painting, Mozart was travelling in Italy to continue his artistic education, giving concerts all around the country.

The portrait was ordered by Venetian receiver-general Pietro Lugiati some days after an organ concert Mozart performed in Verona in January 1770.

“Pietro Lugiati was very impressed by the talent of the young Mozart when he was travelling in Italy with his father,” Centner-d’Oultremont said.

Mozart was born in 1756 in Salzburg, in Austria, and died in 1791 at the age of 35. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Kathryn Carlson; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Alex Richardson)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News