‘Whole new kind of busy and tired’, says Gigi Hadid, gives sneak peak of holiday decor as she gears to celebrate with Zayn Malik and their daughter, baby ‘Zigi’. SEE PICS

Ever since her birth in September, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been very secretive about their daughter, so much so that fans came up with the name ‘Baby Zigi’ for the little one since the couple never shared any details about her, let alone a name.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
         

Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel Gigi Hadid seems to really be enjoying motherhood and often shares blissful moments with her newborn on her Instagram feed, giving us all a bit of baby fever. Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September, and while they haven’t divulged any details about her, including her name or face, Gigi does often share sneak peeks of the little one to her social media. Gigi and Zayn fans even came up with the name ‘Baby Zigi’ for the little one since the couple never shared any details about her, let alone a name. And Gigi decided to tease her fans just a little bit more by sharing images of herself cradling the little bundle of joy as she posed at her mother, Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse, where she spent most of her pregnancy and quarantine time during the coronavirus lockdown. The 25-year-old model is seen wearing blue joggers, an oversized grey knitted shrug, high socks, boots and a skullcap, as tiny baby ‘Zigi’ nestles against her mother in a cute cheetah print baby carrier. Gigi captioned the image, “A whole new kind of busy and tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”

 

Hadid also shared photos of the Christmas decorations she had gotten done up in her mother’s farm house, and much like most of Gigi’s taste the Christmas decor has serious boho vibes as well. From the kitschy star on top of the tree, to the Christmas tree lit up with red LED lights, everything about the decor was quirky and out of the box. As for how the couple are dealing with parenthood, a source told Us Weekly that the couple are doing just fine as new parents. The said, “Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl. Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

