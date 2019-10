Congress’ fourth list for Maharashtra polls declared. Here are all the names

assembly-elections

The Congress Central Election Committee on Friday announced its fourth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019.

Former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh has been fielded from Nagpur South West seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Among the prominent names in the party’s list for Maharashtra assembly polls slated for October 21 is Kisan cell chairman Nana Patole. The poll results will be announced on October 24.

Here’s a list of the Congress candidates announced on Friday for the Maharashtra assembly elections:

Nandurbar/ST- Udesingh K Padvi

Sakri/ST- DS Ahire

Akola West- Sajid Khan Manan Khan (Pathan)

Amaravati- Sulbha Khodke

Daryapur/SC- Balwant Wankhede

Nagpur South West- Ashish Dekhmukh

Kamthi- Suresh Bhoyar

Ramtek- Udeysingh Sohanlal Yadav

Gondiya- Amar Varade

Chandrapur/SC- Mahesh Mendhe

Hadgaon- Madhavrao Pawar

Sillod- Khaisar Azad

Ovala Majiwara- Vikrant Chavan

Kopri Pachpakhadi- Heralal Bhoir

Versova- Baldev Basantsingh Khosa

Ghatkopar West- Anand Shukla

Srirampur/SC- Lahu Kanade

Kankavli- Sushil Amrutrao Rane

Hatkanangle/SC- Raju Jayantrao Awale

