Haryana Election Result 2019 Live: BJP locked in multi-cornered fight with Cong, INLD, JJP

Counting of votes for Haryana assembly election will take place on Thursday, October 24 and all results are expected to be out by evening.

Voting for the 90-member assembly took place on October 21 along with elections for Maharashtra assembly and bye-elections for 51 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats across 16 states and one Union Territory.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana is locked in a multi-cornered contest with the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which is contesting its first state elections.

Though most exit polls have predicted that the BJP will retain the northern state with a comfortable win, a survey by India Today-Axis My India has suggested a neck and neck fight and predicted it could have a hung assembly. It suggests that the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP may win 6-10 seats in the 90-member state assembly and could play a crucial role in the government formation.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target of 75 for the BJP in the state assembly even as the Congress is hoping to make a comeback.

The outgoing assembly has 48 BJP MLAs, while the Congress has 15 MLAs and the OP Chautala-led INLD has 19 legislators. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent election. The majority mark in the assembly is 46.

Here are the live updates of the counting and results:

07:20 am IST ‘Have faith in people and myself’: BJP candidate Babita Phogat Olympian wrestler Babita Phogat, who is the BJP candidate from Charkhi Dadri assembly constituency says that she has faith in public and herself. “People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter,” she said. Wrestler Babita Phogat, BJP's candidate for Dadri assembly constituency: People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/y3DMGvJGbD — ANI (@ANI) 24 October 2019





07:15 am IST Prominent candidates in Haryana elections Prominent candidates in the state include chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of Congress, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in the fray in these elections. The BJP has also fielded three sportspersons - wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babtia Phogat and hockey player Sandeep Singh. The party has also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat. For the Congress, apart from Hooda, the other prominent candidates are Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi.





07:05 am IST Re-polling held in 5 booths on Wednesday Re-polling was held in five booths in as many assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday. The re-polling was ordered after some ‘shortcomings’ were noticed in booth number 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency in Narnaul district, 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district, officials said.





06:57 am IST Over 1100 candidates in fray There are 1,169 candidates in the fray this time. These include 105 women





06:52 am IST Three-tier security to guard strongrooms with EVMs Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT paper trail machines used in Monday’s election have been kept at 90 strongrooms set up at 59 different locations in the state. There is a three-tier security system to guard the strongrooms with the central police forces personnel deployed near the strongrooms in the first layer, Haryana Armed Police personnel are posted in the second layer and district police personnel man the outer layer.





06:40 am IST Most exit polls predict comfortable win for ruling BJP Most exit polls have predicted the ruling BJP will retain its hold in Haryana by winning somewhere between 50-75 seats. Times Now exit poll predicted that the BJP will win 71 seats, while the Congress will get 11 seats, while the Republic TV exit polls shows BJP would be ahead with 52-63 seats, and the Congress would follow with 15-19 seats. News channel NewsX’s exit poll showed a similar trend. In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP got 47 seats , the Congress 15, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 20 seats and Others 8 seats. The BJP won the Jind bypoll this year, taking its strength to 48 in the 90-member House. In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 10 parliamentary seats in the state.



