Haryana Assembly Polls: Bishamber Singh Balmiki, Bawani Khera (Reserved) MLA

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:23 IST

Bishamber Singh Balmiki is the BJP MLA Bawani Khera (Reserved) constituency of Haryana.

A newcomer on the electoral scene, Bishamber Singh Balmiki was unknown when he tested political waters in 2014. He won, like many in the BJP, courtesy the Modi wave. Earlier, Balmiki had lost the election of village sarpanch in Bhiwani’s Kharak Kalan.

Educational Qualification: BA

Assets (approx):

Total: ₹3.94 lakh

Moveable: ₹2.94 lakh

Immovable: ₹1 lakh

Constituency primer: Bawani Khera, a reserved constituency in Bhiwani district, shares borders with Hisar and Rohtak districts. Part of Hisar Lok Sabha seat, traditionally, Bawani Khera has been an area of former chief minister Bansi Lal’s influence. While Jats and scheduled caste voters are in equal numbers here, Rajputs have a sizeable presence. Following delimitation in 2007, polling booths of Mundhal Khurd (now abolished), Kalanaur and Bhiwani constituencies were added to Bawani Khera.

Electoral History:

2014: Bishamber Balmiki of BJP defeated Daya Bhurtana of INLD by 2,649 votes.

2009: Ram Kishan Fouji of Congress defeated Azad Singh of INLD by 6273 votes.

2005: Ram Kishan Fouji of Congress defeated Raghbir Singh Ranga of INLD by 22,727 votes.

How he performed: Residents of Bawani Khera say that the first-time MLA has facilitated setting up of water works in many villages to address water scarcity. Balmiki says that road connectivity in rural areas has improved during the BJP’s rule. His detractors, however, blame him for not living up to his commitments as an MLA and criticise him for his inability in bringing any big projects in the area despite being a ruling BJP MLA.

MLA’s quote: Over ₹1,000 crore has been spent on development projects in my constituency and this is not a small achievement. It’s due to my persistent efforts that the problem of potable drinking water was addressed in Bawani Khera. The road connectivity has improved tremendously in five years.

By the way: Is good at playing Banjo, a stringed musical instrument.

