‘Maharashtra hit by grave economic slowdown,’ says former PM Manmohan Singh

The Congress leader also said that Maharashta is leading in farmer suicides and has been hit by a grave economic slowdown.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh
         

Government’s apathy is affecting Indians, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said on Thursday in Mumbai during a press conference. The Congress leader also said that Maharashtra is leading in farmer suicides and has been hit by a grave economic slowdown.

“Maharashtra today is a leader in farmer suicides. Economic slowdown, government’s apathy is affecting aspirations and the future of Indians,” said Dr Manmohan Singh. “Mumbai and Maharashtra have had to face some of the worst effects of grave economic slowdown. The state has highest factory shutdowns in last five years.”

Singh also slammed the Centre and Maharashtra government for “being unwilling to adopt people-friendly policies”.

Speaking on PMC Bank scam, Manmohan Singh made an appeal to Prime Minister Modi to resolve the grievances of 16 lakh people affected.

“It’s very unfortunate what has happened in the case of this bank. I appeal to the Maharashtra CM, the PM and the finance minister to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the affected 16 lakh people,” said the former PM. “I expect the government of India, RBI and the Maharashtra government to put their head together and provide a credible, pragmatic and effective solution to this case where the depositors are trying for justice,” he added.

The Congress leader also stressed on the decline in manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra for 4th consecutive year.

“Much advertised double engine model of governance on which BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for 4th consecutive year,” he said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:44 IST

