e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Sharad Pawar’s NCP mocks BJP, says Delhi tired of politics of hatred and didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’

Sharad Pawar’s NCP mocks BJP, says Delhi tired of politics of hatred and didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’

With counting of votes on, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already secured a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is well on its way to win over 60 seats, leaving the BJP way behind with wins on a handful of seats.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah listen to newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P.Nadda at BJP headquarters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah listen to newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P.Nadda at BJP headquarters.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday mocked the BJP and said the massive mandate to the AAP in the Delhi polls was due to people there accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders’ appeals “not to vote for anti-nationals”.

With counting of votes on, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already secured a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is well on its way to win over 60 seats, leaving the BJP way behind with wins on a handful of seats.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Malik said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders appealed to the people of Delhi to not vote for anti-nationals, so the people there voted for the AAP.” “It seems people are tired of BJP’s politics of hatred and pressure tactics. The BJP ensured there were legal cases against several AAP leaders and MLAs. Several inquiries were conducted to demoralise AAP workers but nothing worked in favour of the BJP,” he added.

He said the NCP had tried to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and the Congress should also think on similar lines to avoid division of votes in the future. PTI ND BNM BNM

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal stuns BJP with AAP’s second landslide victory in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal stuns BJP with AAP’s second landslide victory in Delhi
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
SC to hear challenge to Omar’s detention under PSA on Wednesday
SC to hear challenge to Omar’s detention under PSA on Wednesday
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news